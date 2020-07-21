Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

