Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

