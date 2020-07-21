Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

