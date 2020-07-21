Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 504.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 210,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $8,926,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8,026.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,462 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

