Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,072.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.