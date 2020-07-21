Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

