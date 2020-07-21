Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) versus Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NASDAQ:SDT)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 676.52%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Risk and Volatility

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.53 $5.16 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.16 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.2%. Amplify Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Amplify Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

