Head-To-Head Analysis: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Akamai Technologies (NYSE:AKAM)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accenture and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $43.22 billion 3.29 $4.78 billion $7.36 30.36 Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.46 $478.04 million $3.61 31.92

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.11% 31.51% 15.06% Akamai Technologies 16.74% 16.54% 9.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 7 17 0 2.64 Akamai Technologies 0 5 16 0 2.76

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $220.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $112.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats Akamai Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

