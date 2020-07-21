Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.