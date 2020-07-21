Guggenheim Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

