Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

GBX stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $833.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

