Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%.

GSBC opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $45,228.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

