Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson acquired 1,114 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,228.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

