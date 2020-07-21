Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

