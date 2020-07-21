Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,366.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.85.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

