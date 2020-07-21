Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,102,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NYSE HASI opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.