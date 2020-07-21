Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE SUN opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.