Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 965 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

