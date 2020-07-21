Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

