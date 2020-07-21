Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

