Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $295.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

