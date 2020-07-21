Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

