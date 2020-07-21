Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

