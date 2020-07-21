Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

