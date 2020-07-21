Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 733,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

