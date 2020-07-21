Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.