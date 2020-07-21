Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 387,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

