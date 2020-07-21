Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

