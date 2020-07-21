Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

