Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 436 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

