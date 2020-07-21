Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
