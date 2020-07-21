Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

