Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 157,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Albemarle stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

