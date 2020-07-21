Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

