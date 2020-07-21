Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.