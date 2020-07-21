Good Life Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in PPL by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in PPL by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 161,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

