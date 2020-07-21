Good Life Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after purchasing an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after purchasing an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

