Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

