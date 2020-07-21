Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.