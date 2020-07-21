Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

VLO stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

