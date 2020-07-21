Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

