Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.19 and its 200-day moving average is $399.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

