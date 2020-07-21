Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,412,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

