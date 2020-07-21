Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,453.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,366.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

