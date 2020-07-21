Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.