Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $11.82 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,290,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 419,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,403 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,662,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,636,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,497,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

