Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.25. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

