Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

