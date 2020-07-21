Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of TSE GSV opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 million and a P/E ratio of -34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

