Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

